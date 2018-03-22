Peruvian President Kuczynski resigns amid corruption scandal

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, ensnared in a corruption scandal involving Latin America's largest construction firm, announced his resignation on Wednesday, CNN reports.

The resignation came one day shy of a congressional impeachment vote against Kuczynski, who made the announcement on national television but continued to deny any wrongdoing in a scandal involving nearly $800 million in alleged bribes paid by Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

"Facing this difficult situation that unfairly makes me look guilty of acts in which I have not participated, I think it's in the country's best interest for me to resign the republic's presidency," he said.

"I don't want to become a barrier for our country to find its way to the unity and harmony that we so much need and which I was denied."

Kuczynski, 79, called himself a victim of "subjective political acts," accused opposition leaders of a witch hunt and said his resignation would shield his family and the nation from further "uncertainty."

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan