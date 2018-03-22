Nicolas Sarkozy charged under illegal campaign funding case

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy has been charged in the 2007 illegal campaign finance case, Le Monde newspaper reported. Sarkozy will be under court supervision.

The case concerns an illegal funding from Lybia, and the former president is charged with bribery, illegal funding of campaign, and illegal possession of Lybian state funds. Sarkozy was questioned for 26 hours in the central department of corruption, financial and tax crimes.

Sarkozy denies any wrongdoing.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan