Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko to arrive in Georgia on official visit


YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will arrive to Georgia March 22 on a two-day official visit.

This visit will be the second trip of Lukashenko to Georgia, first being in 2015.

Lukashenko is expected to discuss prospects of development of commercial ties with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili.

The sides will also discuss other cooperation issues, the Belarus Presidential office said.

Lukashenko will also meet with Georgia’s PM.

