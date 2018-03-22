By congratulating Putin on re-election as Russia’s President, Trump showed he accepts his partner – political scientist

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Alen Ghevondyan says US President Donald Trump, congratulating Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President of Russia on March 18, showed that he accepts his partner. Ghevondyan told Armenpress that from now on a new stage begins in the Russian-American ties.

“In 2014 when Crimea joined Russia as a result of the respective legal process, Russia’s such step, in general, was strictly criticized especially at the European and American platforms. This affected the quality, depth of political relations, and another stage of Russia’s isolated policy launched. Trump’s sometimes unpredictable political agenda also surprises his European allies. After the elections such congratulation was an interesting message to his own partners. Perhaps, no one could imagine to witness this congratulation so early since from the one hand they do not accept the Russian solution option of the Crimean issue and do not consider Crimea as part of Russia, and Russians are holding presidential election which is a mandatory legal and political process”, the political scientist said, adding that in line with this it should be noted that by congratulating Putin Trump accepts Crimea’s being part of Russia and therefore Putin’s being a legitimate president in that part.

Alen Ghevondyan said this is a positive step in terms of Russia’s interests as if in the future there are some criticisms Russia can bring a counter-argument on that matter.

“The fact is that the Russian-American relations are moving to a new platform. We know that previously these relations were tense, with quite sharp manifestations, also with economic wars, sanctions which also had a legal and administrative nature for Russia, and in such circumstances the Russian citizens decided to elect a person over the policy run by him there are such reactions in the outside world. That was more likely a civilized election”, the political scientist said.

He said there is no need to wait for a rapid change since America is not only Trump: it implies quite a broad political elite the interests of which are competitive also inside the country.

“It’s not so that what Trump wants, it can afford, but as for Russia, of course, he would like the relations to change”, he stated.

US President Donald Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on the victory in the Russian presidential election during a telephone conversation. According to the Russian media reports, presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov informed that during the phone talk the two leaders agreed to organize a summit with their participation.

