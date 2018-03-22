Trump reaffirms desire to have good relations with Russia

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump says he prefers to have good relations with Russia.

“I called president Putin to congratulate him on winning the election, Obama had called him in the past also. Fake news media have gone crazy, because they wanted me to criticize him. They are wrong. Having good relations with Russia and others isn’t a bad thing”, Trump said, explaining his congratulatory phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US President said he believes Russia can help in “solving the problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even arms race”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan