Turkish, German Presidents discuss bilateral ties over phone

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Anadolu reports.

The presidents mainly discussed the bilateral relations and agreed to give new impetus to them. Erdogan expressed a wish to continue the dialogue with the new German government.

Erdogan also informed Steinmeier about the Turkish armed forces’ operation “Olive Branch” in Syria’s Afrin.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan