Turkish, German Presidents discuss bilateral ties over phone
YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Anadolu reports.
The presidents mainly discussed the bilateral relations and agreed to give new impetus to them. Erdogan expressed a wish to continue the dialogue with the new German government.
Erdogan also informed Steinmeier about the Turkish armed forces’ operation “Olive Branch” in Syria’s Afrin.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
- 10:26 Germany deports 50 Georgian nationals
- 10:17 Peruvian President Kuczynski resigns amid corruption scandal
- 10:13 Nicolas Sarkozy charged under illegal campaign funding case
- 10:03 Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko to arrive in Georgia on official visit
- 09:59 Turkish, German Presidents discuss bilateral ties over phone
- 09:57 Every 100 AMD can save life: 'Fund 100' assists 15 children with cancer
- 09:54 Trump reaffirms desire to have good relations with Russia
- 09:49 EU summit to discuss US tariffs, Brexit and Salisbury attack
- 09:24 President of Artsakh attends opening ceremony of Independence Monument in Antelias, Lebanon
- 08:52 European Stocks - 21-03-18
- 08:51 US stocks down - 21-03-18
- 08:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-03-18
- 08:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 21-03-18
- 08:46 Oil Prices Up - 21-03-18
- 08:44 Levon Aronian to clash with ex-world champ Kramnik in 10th round of Candidates Tournament
- 03.21-21:35 Public TV of Armenia premiers video clip of Sevak Khanagyan’s Eurovision song
- 03.21-20:14 Universities of Argentina cancel holding conference denying Armenian Genocide
- 03.21-19:07 EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan, U.S. Ambassador to Russia discuss establishment of relations
- 03.21-18:20 Bako Sahakyan discusses in Beirut broad scope of issues of Artsakh-AGBU partnership
- 03.21-17:56 Artsakh’s President meets with representatives of Armenian traditional parties in Beirut
- 03.21-17:42 Iranian citizen throws 3 kg opium to Armenians waiting for him on the border – NSS Armenia prevents drug smuggling attempt
- 03.21-17:41 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-03-18
- 03.21-17:40 Asian Stocks up - 21-03-18
- 03.21-17:36 Parliament Speaker Babloyan holds farewell meeting with Italy’s Ambassador
- 03.21-17:01 PM believes Diaspora’s each representative can contribute to Armenia’s development
- 03.21-16:51 Armenia refuses violence as means of reaching political goals – Armen Ashotyan
- 03.21-16:22 “Armenia Digital Transformation Agenda 2018-2030” discussed at consultation led by President Sargsyan
- 03.21-16:14 Armenia discusses gas alternative import opportunities with Iran and Turkmenistan: No competitive offer yet
- 03.21-15:41 Works on erecting statue of Gregory of Narek completed in Vatican: Ambassador Minasyan releases details
- 03.21-15:37 National Defense Research University launches review of Armenia’s National Security Strategy
- 03.21-15:35 Minister Manukyan considers inappropriate the construction of new energy unit of Armenia’s NPP at the moment
- 03.21-15:26 Turkmen gas price not competitive for Armenia: Minister Manukyan on gas import from Turkmenistan
- 03.21-14:55 Armenia to host EAEU business forum in June
- 03.21-14:47 Exhibitions, concerts, coordinated work of state structures: Armenia ready to host Iranian tourists during Novruz
- 03.21-14:07 At least 26 killed in Kabul suicide bombing
16:35, 03.15.2018
Viewed 18963 times Young Armenian scientist aims sky-high with revolutionary breakthrough invention in nanotechnology
08:47, 03.15.2018
Viewed 2151 times Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
17:22, 03.20.2018
Viewed 2035 times Turkey will not stop in Afrin – Turkologist sees danger of Turkish move to Armenian-populated Gamishli
10:37, 03.16.2018
Viewed 1940 times World’s first bitcoin monument unveiled in Slovenia
09:50, 03.20.2018
Viewed 1641 times White House explains why Trump didn’t congratulate Putin on election