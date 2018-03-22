EU summit to discuss US tariffs, Brexit and Salisbury attack

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The upcoming EU summit scheduled on March 22-23 will discuss the planned US tariffs, the EU’s possible counter response, as well as the Brexit, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said in the invitation letter sent to the heads of the member states ahead of the summit, TASS reports.

The heads of state will also discuss the Salisbury case. It is expected a statement will be adopted on the solidarity with the UK in regards to this issue.

“At the end of our dinner we will adopt conclusions following the Salisbury attack”, Donald Tusk said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan