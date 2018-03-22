President of Artsakh attends opening ceremony of Independence Monument in Antelias, Lebanon

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on March 21 attended the opening ceremony of an Independence Monument in Antelias on the sidelines of the conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The event was attended by Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia, as well as representatives from Armenia, Diaspora and Artsakh.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan