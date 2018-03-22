Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 March

Levon Aronian to clash with ex-world champ Kramnik in 10th round of Candidates Tournament


YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The World Chess Candidates Tournament is set to resume after a 1-day break in Berlin, Germany.

Armenia’s Levon  Aronian will face Russian former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik in round 10.

American chess GM Fabiano Caruana is leading the tournament with 6 points, followed by Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (5,5 points), with Alexander Grischuk from Russia rounding up the top three with 5 points.

The Candidates Tournament 2018 is an eight-player double round chess tournament  held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

