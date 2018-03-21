EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan, U.S. Ambassador to Russia discuss establishment of relations

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA to Russia Jon Huntsman, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the EEC.

Tigran Sargsyan introduced to the Ambassador the works of the Commission, the institutes for integration and goals, as well as the actual issues facing the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). A special attention was paid to the trade relations of the EAEU with the 3rd countries.

Ambassador Jon Huntsman and Tigran Sargsyan supported the idea of establishing relations between the respective institutions of the USA and EEC in the areas of mutual interest.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan