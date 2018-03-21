Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-03-18

YEREVAN, 21 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.18 drams to 480.26 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.41 drams to 589.76 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 8.34 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.08 drams to 675.44 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 14.02 drams to 20242.78 drams. Silver price down by 0.45 drams to 250.91 drams. Platinum price down by 164.31 drams to 14591.48 drams.