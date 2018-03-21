Iranian citizen throws 3 kg opium to Armenians waiting for him on the border – NSS Armenia prevents drug smuggling attempt

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia has prevented a major drug smuggling attempt on Armenia-Iran border at Meghri section. The press service of the NSS Armenia informed ARMENPRESS that an Iranian citizen approached the Armenian-Iranian border and threw 3kg of opium over the barbed wires to two Armenians waiting for him in the opposite side of the border. Taking the packages of the opium the Armenians tried to leave the scene, but were caught by the NSS officers.

A criminal case has been initiated. The Armenian citizens are arrested.

The price for the 3kg opium in the black market can reach to 70 million AMD.

