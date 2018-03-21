PM believes Diaspora’s each representative can contribute to Armenia’s development

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Each representative of the Diaspora can have his/her contribution to Armenia’s development, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during a Q&A session in the Parliament in response to the question of Yelk faction MP Edmon Marukyan, reports Armenpress.

In his question the lawmaker recalled that the PM during his recent visit to Lebanon announced that businessmen can come to and make investments in Armenia, but on the other hand, there are signals inside the country that small and medium business is suffocating. “On the background of these contradictions how do you imagine bringing investments to Armenia”, the MP asked.

“We are not saying that we have solved all issues in our country, in any case the statistics shows that the small and medium business recorded a growth. The government always conducts work on improving the business conditions, we clearly know what we have changed and which part of this change led to growth. I believe that each representative of the Diaspora can contribute to the country’s development”, PM Karapetyan said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan