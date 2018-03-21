“Armenia Digital Transformation Agenda 2018-2030” discussed at consultation led by President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held in the Presidential Palace led by President Serzh Sargsyan dedicated to the “Armenia Digital Transformation Agenda 2018-2030” framework document and the 2018 action plan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The consultation was attended by the Prime Minister, representatives of the Digital Armenia Fund, the Center for Strategic Initiatives and concerned agencies.

During the consultation the President, in line with the works carried out by the Digital Armenia Fund, was introduced on the main principles and strategic framework of the digital transformation, the successful international experience, the necessary programs for digital transformation, the necessity to create ad ensure platform for mutual partnership and the effectiveness of services provided by digital system in the current world. The positive results which the countries reach as a result of digital transformation - increase of governance efficiency, funding targeting, service quality, accountability and transparency, and cost and time savings, were also reported.

Executive Director of the Digital Armenia Fund, chief adviser to the PM Eduard Nersisyan and Executive Director of the Center for Strategic Initiatives Alexander Khachaturyan introduced the digital transformation implementation stages, its impact on the country’s economy, public administration sectors and society, the 2018 priority programs, the expected results and a number of other issues relating to Armenia’s digitization process.

The President attached importance to this process and stated that it’s necessary to sum up the works carried out so far, the presented proposals and ideas and have a realistic program with concrete timeframes, financial grounds and responsible persons.

“I think we all have long been convinced that the most effective way to ensure the increase of governance efficiency and quality of services provided to citizens, the transparency and accountability of our activity is the introduction of digital technologies. We, as a state, are talking about these issues for nearly 20 years, are dealing with them, but we never had a concrete program, thus, we also never had a concrete structure that will bear responsibility, coordinate and move forward the works. I think the Digital Armenia Fund must solve these issues. We already have a preliminary program, ideas, and it would be better for us to thoroughly discuss these ideas, to have a program which will be realistic in terms of its timeframes, costs and etc. so that after a while we again will gather to see what we have done. I am confident that the costs to be spend for its implementation, will be completely covered by the savings these services will bring. Of course, the funding targeting will also increase. In general, the installation of digital systems will play a significant role in the change of life quality”, the Armenian President noted.



