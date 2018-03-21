Works on erecting statue of Gregory of Narek completed in Vatican: Ambassador Minasyan releases details

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Vatican Mikayel Minasyan released details over the works on erecting the statue of Gregory of Narek, reports Armenpress.

Ambassador Minasyan said on Facebook that during Pope Francis’ visit to Armenia in June 2016 President Serzh Sargsyan gave a small statue of Gregory of Narek to the Pope as a symbol of his pilgrimage to the first Christian country. While handing over the statue to Pope Francis, the Armenian President expressed hope that its big version will be erected in Vatican. The Pope liked the statue, thanked the President and gave his approval.

“After a short period of time the creative team led by People’s Artist of Armenia, author of the statue of Gregory of Narek Davit Yerevantsi started the works. Architect Mikayel Hasratyan and project manager Vardan Karapetyan actively engaged in the statue creation works, and my friend Artur Janibekyan, who is a true devotee of spreading Narek, joined me becoming the second philanthropist of the statue. Thanks to the hard work of the creative team the 2-meter bronze statue of Gregory of Narek was created in the Czech Republic and its erection works in Vatican’s parks completed today”, the Ambassador said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan