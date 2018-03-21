Armenia to host EAEU business forum in June

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. “Eurasian Economic Union: Armenia – Cooperation” business forum will be held in Tsakhkadzor town on June 1-4, Armenpress was informed from the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI).

The forum is being held by the coordination of the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Armenian government through the assistance of the governments of the EAEU countries.

The forum will focus on ways to bring the interaction of the EAEU member states with other countries to a new level.

The representatives of the forum participating countries will be able to find new business ties, discuss important economic issues with the government officials and hold dialogue with authorities on ways to increase the exports from the EAEU.

The forum is organized by the chambers of commerce and industry of Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Belarus, Kazakhstan's national agency for export and investment Kazakh Invest, and Evencenter Company.

It is expected the forum will be attended by government officials, representatives of various unions and associations, and also top executives of companies based in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



