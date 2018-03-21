Exhibitions, concerts, coordinated work of state structures: Armenia ready to host Iranian tourists during Novruz

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Flow of Iranian tourists is expected to Armenia on March 21 on the occasion of Novruz (Iranian New Year).

Gohar Aloyan – head of the marketing and promotion department at the State Tourism Committee, told a press conference in Armenpress that in recent years there is a dynamic growth of Iranian tourists’ visits to Armenia.

“Firstly introducing the overall numbers, I want to state during 2007-2017 we had a drastic growth in number of tourists. From half a million visits we reached 1.5 million. As for the Iranian market, 220.000 Iranian tourists visited Armenia in 2017. This figure compared to 2016 recorded 16% growth”, Gohar Aloyan said.

She informed that in 2017 ahead of the tourism season a visit to Iran was organized, Armenia was presented as a favorable and attractive country for tourism in different Iranian cities. Last year a cognitive visit for Iranian journalists to Armenia was organized.

Ahead of the holidays, the State Tourism Committee, in cooperation with the Tourism Development Foundation, released information materials which will be sent to the border checkpoints.

The Yerevan Municipality as well has been actively prepared for these events. Head of the Tourism department Gevorg Orbelyan said 2018 is a jubilee year for Yerevan, and a number of major events are expected to be held.

“We are happy to welcome the Iranian tourists in Armenia. We have developed a complex tourism and cultural program. Starting from today several events will launch”, he said.

In addition, the Dialogue of Cultures exhibition will open in the History Museum of Yerevan during which valuable exhibits of Iranian culture will be displayed.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan