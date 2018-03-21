Investigative Committee chief holds meeting with Russian counterpart’s deputy in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Aghvan Hovsepyan, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, held a meeting on March 21 with Yelena Leonenko, vice-chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee. Leonenko and her delegation are currently in Armenia on a working visit.

At the meeting the sides praised the level of cooperation between the investigative bodies of both countries.

Hovsepyan stressed the importance of exchange of experience in combating individual types of crimes, and in this regard attached importance to organizing joint conferences and seminars.

Leonenko thanked for the warm welcome and states the need to develop cooperation.

The delegation of the vice-chairman of Russia’s Investigative committee arrived in Armenia at the invitation of Aghvan Hovsepyan to participate in the international conference on investigating crimes involving minors.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan