Minister Karayan receives IMF delegation

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan received the International Monetary Fund’s Mission delegation led by Hossein Samiei, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the IMF program was discussed which is unique taking into account Armenia’s economic developments. The officials stated that the new nature of the program can be a positive signal for investors.

Minister Karayan emphasized the unprecedented high economic growth recorded in Armenia in 2017 and highlighted the need to continue the reforms. He stated that the IMF is a constant partner in these processes.

