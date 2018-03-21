Azeri regime-owned bank executive arrested in US, faces 125 years sentence

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The executive of Pilatus, a US-based bank owned by the Azeri presidential family, is facing 125 years imprisonment in the United States, Reuters reports.

Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in October of 2017, said in several articles that 60% of the bank’s deposits belong to the Azerbaijani presidential family and Azeri minister of emergency situations Kamaladdin Heydarov.

The journalist also said that the bank was used to wire 1 million dollars to a company owned by the wife of Joseph Muscat, the Prime Minister of Malta.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan