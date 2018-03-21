Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 March

Hrayr Tovmasyan elected president of Constitutional Court


YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament elected Hrayr Tovmasyan President of the Constitutional Court, reports Armenpress.

Chairman of the Audit Committee Gagik Melikyan said 93 MPs participated in the voting. “2 ballots were declared invalid, 64 MPs voted in favor of Hrayr Tovmasyan’s candidacy, while 27 voted against”, Melikyan said.

Hrayr Tovmasyan thanked for the trust and assured that during his tenure he will do everything for the Armenian people to be free and happy.

