Armenian minister holds meeting with new Ambassador of South Korea

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan on March 20 held a meeting with newly-appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Armenia Woo Yoon-keun, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success.

The sides stated that despite the trade turnover growth between Armenia and Korea, there is a great potential for commercial cooperation which is still not utilized, and steps must be taken on this path.

The minister and the Ambassador discussed the possible cooperation frameworks between South Korea and the Eurasian Economic Union.

They also touched upon the ongoing talks between the Armenian and Korean governments on signing the agreement on promotion and mutual protection of investments. Suren Karayan introduced the advantages for Korean investors in case of making investments in Armenia.

During the meeting the cooperation opportunities in tourism field were also discussed. The sides stated that the decision to eliminate visa for the Korean citizens can boost the cooperation of the two countries in tourism field and increase the number of tourist visits.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan