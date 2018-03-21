“Meeting” with Armenian textile: “TextilLegProm” invites international distributors

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. With the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) 5 companies in the light industry will be presented with a joint pavilion at the TextilLegProm international exhibition in Moscow on March 20-23, the DFA told Armenpress.

“TextilLegProm” is a fair-exhibition held twice a year, where textile production and light industry equipment are presented by more than 2000 companies from 25 countries of the world. It is considered as one of the largest 50 exhibition events in the world with its 42 000 square meter area.

TextilLegProm has initiated a business meeting for international distributors, middle and large buyers with Armenian producers, where “Lentex”, “Alex Textile”, “Arshaluys”, “Mosini” and “Sarton” companies will introduce their capacities and exportable samples. In addition, the catalog of 50thjubileeexhibition will present achievements of Armenian textile sector in recent years.

“The organization of a special meeting with the producers of any country is an exclusive event within the framework of international expo, which simply multiplies the negotiation opportunities of Armenian producers. Surely, the rapid growth and export potential of Armenian textile sector were decisive”, the DFA International cooperation team leader Mr. Narek Aleksanyan said.

“TextilLegProm” is a platform of effective practical arrangements: during the last year's 2 exhibitions, Armenian producers have signed export contracts of more than 730 million AMD.