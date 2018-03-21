South Korea’s President says three-way meeting with US, North Korea possible

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The leaders of North Korea, US and South Korea may hold a three-way meeting, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said at the presidential Blue House in Seoul after a preparatory meeting for the inter-Korean summit, Reuters reports.

“A North Korea-U.S. summit would be a historic event in itself following an inter-Korean summit. Depending on the location, it could be even more dramatic. And depending on progress, it may lead to a three-way summit between the South, North and the United States,” he said.

Moon is planning a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month after a flurry of diplomatic activity in Asia, Europe and the United States. US President Donald Trump has also said he would meet Kim by the end of May.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan