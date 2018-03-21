Armenian justice minister, Chinese Ambassador discuss opportunities to deepen legal cooperation

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister Davit Harutyunyan on March 20 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong, the ministry told Armenpress.

The justice minister congratulated the Ambassador on the Chinese President’s re-election and said there is a great potential to develop the Armenian-Chinese friendship.

During the meeting minister Harutyunyan and Ambassador Tian Erlong discussed a number of issues relating to deepening the cooperation in legal field.

The Chinese Ambassador thanked the minister for the reception and invited to take part in the 2018 International Legal Forum in Beijing.

At the end of the meeting the sides reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen the cooperation between the two countries in the justice field and to record measurable results.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan