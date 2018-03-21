President to approve, cancel or terminate international agreements based on government’s proposal: Parliament adopts bill

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian President will be able to approve, cancel or terminate the international agreements based on the government’s proposal, Armenpress reports.

The Parliament adopted the bill on making changes in the Law on International Agreements. 87 MPs voted in favor of the bill, while 9 voted against.

The adoption of the law is linked with the Constitutional changes and has two main directions. The first direction is to make it in accordance with the Constitution, and the second one is to improve signing procedures based on the experience reached at international legal-contractual relations.

The ratification, termination and cancellation of an international agreement adopted by the Parliament will be by law, but previously this process was taking place by the Parliament’s decision. Approval, cancellation or termination of an international agreement by the President can only take place based on the government’s proposal.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan