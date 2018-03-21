Artsakh’s President meets Catholicos Aram I of Great House of Cilicia in Lebanon

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on March 21 met with Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia and a group of the Catholicosate’s clergymen in Antelias, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting different issues relating to the Fatherland-Diaspora, Church-Society mutual relations, Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy and regional processes were discussed.

President Bako Sahakyan expressed gratitude to Catholicos Aram I for always assisting Artsakh and attached importance to the Catholicosate’s role in preserving the Armenian identity and strengthening Fatherland-related ties in the Diaspora.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan