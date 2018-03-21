US State Department denies statement of Turkish presidential spokesperson

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The US State Department denied the statement of the Turkish presidential spokesperson according to which the US and Turkey have reached an agreement over the Syrian city of Manbij, Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said at a press briefing, Armenpress reports.

The Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin on March 20 announced that Turkey reached an agreement with the US on the withdrawal of US troops from Manbij and now waits for the launch of this process.

In response to this statement, the State Department Spokesperson said: “Well, that’s funny, because no agreement has been reached”.

Earlier the US Department of Defense issued a statement on this matter stating that they will not be withdrawn from Manbij.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan






