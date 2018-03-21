Trump formally sends Pompeo nomination to Senate

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump formally sent Mike Pompeo’s nomination for secretary of State to the Senate on Tuesday, The Hill reported.

Pompeo, who previously ran the CIA, would replace Rex Tillerson, who was ousted from his top spot at the State Department by Trump earlier this month.

Trump offered praise for his new Secretary of State nominee during a speech at a GOP fundraiser dinner on Tuesday.

"Mike is going to do a great job,” Trump told the audience.

The abrupt replacement comes as the president prepares to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to negotiate the regime's weapons program.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan