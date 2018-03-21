93-year-old Charles Aznavour to perform live in Japan

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. French-Armenian singer, songwriter Charles Aznavour, 93, will perform live in Japan, Hayashi International Promotion – the organizer of the concert said.

The concerts will take place May 21 in Osaka and May 23 in Tokyo. Aznavour will celebrate his 94th birthday in between those two concerts, as his birthday is May 22.

The acclaimed singer has been serving as Armenia’s Ambassador to Switzerland since 2009. Aznavour is also the Permanent Representative of Armenia in the UN Geneva office and in other international organizations.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan