'Your joy is our joy' - President Sargsyan congratulates Kurdish community on Newroz

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to the Kurdish community of Armenia on the occasion of the holiday of Newroz, which symbolizes the New Year and is full of hope for a new life, new expectations and achievements, the President’s Office said.

The President of Armenia wished the Kurdish community every success, prosperity and progress in the fraternal family of the two peoples, which enjoy equal rights in society.

“Be sure that your joy is our joy, and your troubles are our concern. Together, we build a free and prosperous country for all of us,” the President's message says.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan