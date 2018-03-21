Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 March

Lawmakers to elect president of Constitutional Court


YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the 4-day parliamentary sitting began Wednesday morning.

The voting for electing the president of the Constitutional Court will begin 10:30.

Hrayr Tovmasyan, an ex-justice minister, has been nominated for the position.

