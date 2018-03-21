LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-03-18

LONDON, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.07% to $2093.50, copper price down by 0.02% to $6818.50, lead price down by 0.68% to $2348.00, nickel price up by 0.37% to $13550.00, tin price up by 0.43% to $20830.00, zinc price down by 0.28% to $3243.00, molybdenum price up by 2.22% to $23000.00, cobalt price up by 1.12% to $90500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.