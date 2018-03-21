Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 March

President of Artsakh arrives in Lebanon on working visit


YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan arrived in Lebanon on a working visit on March 20, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




