It’s honor for Armenia to host Francophonie summit – FM Nalbandian

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia, President of the Francophonie Ministerial Conference Edward Nalbandian has addressed a message on the occasion of two-month of Francophonie, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia.

“2018 year is of unique importance for the Republic of Armenia. Key international events will take place in Yerevan on October 11 and 12. We will host the 17th summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie that unites 84 member and associated states and observers.

Armenia is honored to deserve the trust from the Heads of State and Governments of the French speaking countries, granting Armenia the opportunity to organize the summit. The efforts of our country are now directed to the goal that the summit is successful for the entire Francophonie family.

The summit will take place under the slogan “Live together”. We are convinced that living peacefully together and sharing universal values we will be able to contribute to the strengthening of the unity of societies, ensuring peace and prosperity in Francophonie countries. The summit under the slogan “Live together” will give preference to the development of cooperation, education and cultural dialogue, jointly opposing all forms of intolerance and discrimination”, Edward Nalbandian said.

He added that this year International Francophonie Day will be marked on March 20 like every year. On this occasion various events will be organized in different parts of Armenia.

