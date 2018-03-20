Armenia-EU CEPA submitted to Government for ratification

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The draft law of the Republic of Armenia “on ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Armenia, of the other part” has been submitted to Cabinet’s discussion.

ARMENPRESS reports the issue is included in March 22 agenda of the Cabinet meeting.

According to the foreign ministry of Armenia, the new framework agreement is important in terms of raising the partnership relations between Armenia and the EU to a new level. “The provisions of the agreement do not contradict Armenia’s commitments assumed as part of other integration formats. It regulates the dialogue between Armenia and the EU in the political and economic spheres, as well as sectoral cooperation and trade relations. The continuity of political and economic reforms is highlighted and encouraged. The agreement offers more inclusive sectoral cooperation, envisaging to bring closer to EU standards in a number of directions”, reads the conclusion of the foreign ministry of Armenia.

