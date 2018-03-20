President Sargsyan convenes consultation over preparatory works of major official events  

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sragsyan convened a consultation on March 20 during which relevant official reported on the preparatory works of 3 major official events to take place in 2018 - Francophonie Summit, the100th anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia and the heroic May battles, and the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, Chief of Government Staff Vahe Stepanyan, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan presented reports.

