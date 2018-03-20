Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-03-18

YEREVAN, 20 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 March, USD exchange rate down by 0.20 drams to 480.08 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.24 drams to 591.17 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 8.30 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.22 drams to 673.36 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 27.08 drams to 20256.8 drams. Silver price down by 3.04 drams to 251.36 drams. Platinum price up by 86.50 drams to 14755.79 drams.