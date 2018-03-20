Shooting reported at Great Mills High School in Maryland, USA
YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. A shooting occurred at Great Mills High School in the US state of Maryland, Fox News reports.
According to preliminary reports one person was killed and some were injured as a result of the shooting.
The Police are at the scene and control the situation.
Other details of the incident are not released yet.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
- 17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-03-18
- 17:28 Asian Stocks down - 20-03-18
- 17:14 Shooting reported at Great Mills High School in Maryland, USA
- 16:35 Henrikh Mkhitaryan meets with members of U16 and U19 football teams in Yerevan
- 16:05 Armenia-Italy trade turnover increases by 25%: PM holds meeting with Italian Ambassador
- 15:38 President to be able to terminate international agreements only based on government’s proposal
- 15:19 New Ambassador of Republic of Korea presents credentials to Armenian President
- 14:46 Yerevan-Tver bus crash victim identified
- 14:43 Equipment of military posts, increase of security, fight against corruption: Provisions of Armed Forces modernization program
- 14:16 Armenia’s goal is to make Azerbaijan closer to European values, rather than to remove it from CoE – Gevorg Kostanyan
- 14:11 President-elect Armen Sarkissian meets Armenian and foreign IT specialists in Silicon Valley
- 14:00 Austrian President and UNESCO Director-General congratulate Armenia’s President-elect
- 13:50 Armenia’s economic activity index rises by 8.6% January-February 2018
- 13:44 President Sargsyan always ranked low his personal ambitions from state’s interest – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 13:28 Voting on electing president of Constitutional Court to be held in Parliament on March 21
- 13:15 Nominating President Sargsyan for Prime Minister is the best solution, says MP Farmanyan
- 12:49 Three people injured in Armenian bus crash in Russia are in serious condition
- 12:38 Session of Political Affairs Committee of Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie launched in Armenia
- 12:28 Yerevan-Tver passenger bus crash: New details released
- 12:12 Armenian minister discusses process of North-South road construction project with Chinese company
- 12:02 Presenting Armenia and Artsakh to world in new way: Awarding ceremony of “Once in Armenia” competition of stories held in Yerevan
- 12:00 2 dead, 8 injured in Yerevan-Tver bus crash in Russia
- 11:55 UN member states celebrate March 20 as International Day of Happiness
- 11:15 Parliament debates election of president of Constitutional Court
- 11:12 Delegation of Political Affairs Committee of Francophonie PA visits Armenian Genocide Memorial
- 11:03 Life of soldier wounded in Armenia’s Tavush province not in danger
- 10:31 Armenia’s defense ministry releases Armed Forces development 7-year program
- 10:22 Armenia develops tourism offering unique experiences as birthplace of wine
- 10:04 Gaddafi’s son runs for president in Libya
- 10:00 Parliament sitting: MPs to debate election of Constitutional Court president
- 09:58 US deeply concerned over Turkish military operations in Syria’s Afrin
- 09:57 Palestinian leader calls US ambassador a 'son of a dog'
- 09:50 White House explains why Trump didn’t congratulate Putin on election
- 08:50 European Stocks down - 19-03-18
- 08:49 Candidates Tournament: Aronian, Mamedyarov to clash in round 9
16:35, 03.15.2018
Viewed 17756 times Young Armenian scientist aims sky-high with revolutionary breakthrough invention in nanotechnology
08:47, 03.15.2018
Viewed 2046 times Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
13:24, 03.14.2018
Viewed 1936 times Shkodran Mustafi comments on Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang duo
10:37, 03.16.2018
Viewed 1799 times World’s first bitcoin monument unveiled in Slovenia
11:53, 03.14.2018
Viewed 1287 times Maryland avenue in US city of Glendale to be renamed to Artsakh Street