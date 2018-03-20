Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 March

Shooting reported at Great Mills High School in Maryland, USA


YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. A shooting occurred at Great Mills High School in the US state of Maryland, Fox News reports.

According to preliminary reports one person was killed and some were injured as a result of the shooting.

The Police are at the scene and control the situation.

Other details of the incident are not released yet.

