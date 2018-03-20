9th round of the Candidates’ Tournament kicks off – Live
18:00, 20 March, 2018
YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The 9th round of the Candidates’ Tournament has kicked off in Berlin.
ARMENPRESS reports leader of Armenian chess team Levon Aronian competes with the representative of Azerbaijan Shakhriyar Mamedyarov with white pieces. The other pairs are So-Grischuk, Caruana–Liren, Karjakin–Kramnik.
After the 8 rounds Fabiano Caruana is the leader with 5.5 points. Levon Aronian and Wesley So share the 7th and 8th places with 3 points. The winner will compete with the world champion Magnus Carlsen.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version
- Candidates Tournament: Aronian, Mamedyarov to clash in round 9
- World Chess Candidates Tournament 2018: Aronian defeated by So in round 6
- Candidates Tournament: Aronian, So to clash in round 6
- Levon Aronian - Alexander Grischuk tie in 4-hour long clash
- Aronian to clash with Grischuk at 5th round of World Chess Candidates Tournament