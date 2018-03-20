9th round of the Candidates’ Tournament kicks off – Live

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The 9th round of the Candidates’ Tournament has kicked off in Berlin.

ARMENPRESS reports leader of Armenian chess team Levon Aronian competes with the representative of Azerbaijan Shakhriyar Mamedyarov with white pieces. The other pairs are So-Grischuk, Caruana–Liren, Karjakin–Kramnik.

After the 8 rounds Fabiano Caruana is the leader with 5.5 points. Levon Aronian and Wesley So share the 7th and 8th places with 3 points. The winner will compete with the world champion Magnus Carlsen.

