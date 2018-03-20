Armenia-Italy trade turnover increases by 25%: PM holds meeting with Italian Ambassador  

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Armenia Giovanni Ricciulli on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the government told Armenpress.

The Armenian PM thanked the Ambassador for the work carried out since December 2013, the contribution to developing the Armenian-Italian ties and wished him success in his future activities. The PM highly appreciated the cooperation of the two countries in political, cultural fields and attached importance to the steps aimed at deepening the economic ties. “We have much greater potential in this sense than we utilize. In 2017 we have 25% growth in trade turnover between Armenia and Italy and we hope this growth will continue as a result of the activity of the inter-governmental commission”, the PM noted.

He attached importance to the mutual cooperation with Italy within the Armenia-EU framework.

In his turn the Italian Ambassador also thanked the Prime Minister for the close cooperation, stating that good business development trends are noticed in the Armenian-Italian relations especially in the recent period. The Ambassador stated that thanks to the active work of the Armenian government the interest of Italian businessmen towards Armenia has increased. “I am confident that this interest will lead to good results in the future”, he said.

During the meeting the officials discussed different issues relating to the cooperation agenda of the two states, touched upon the possibility of launching bilateral flights.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan