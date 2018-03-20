Yerevan-Tver bus crash victim identified

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The victim of Yerevan-Tver passenger bus crash has been identified, Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

The victim is S. Sukiasyan, born in 1978.

The crash took place in Russia’s Voronezh region when the passenger bus and truck collided.

The driver of the Russian truck also died as a result of the crash.

There were 50 passengers in the bus. 9 people were injured, three of them are in serious condition.

40 passengers of the bus were taken to a nearby hotel.

The passenger bus belonged to MAN-TOUR.

