President-elect Armen Sarkissian meets Armenian and foreign IT specialists in Silicon Valley

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian met with nearly 200 representatives of IT companies of the Silicon Valley in California, among whom majority were Armenian specialists, Sarkissian’s Office told Armenpress.

During a 3-hour meeting the participants exchanged views on the current trends of high technologies, as well as use of innovative solutions in different sectors of the economy.

Many of the participants addressed a lot of questions to the President-elect on Armenia’s future development and current challenges. A wide range of issues relating to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process, development of fundamental science, transparency in governance field, repatriation of young specialists, gender equality, relations with neighbor states were discussed.

Armen Sarkissian also had a private meeting with President of Synopsis, Inc. Chi-Foon Chan during which issues relating to the company’s activity in Armenia and prospects were discussed.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan