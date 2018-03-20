Austrian President and UNESCO Director-General congratulate Armenia’s President-elect

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian received a congratulatory letter from President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, Sarkissian’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“I sincerely congratulate you on being elected President of the Republic of Armenia.

Armenia is an important partner for Austria. Since the proclamation of Armenia’s independence the relations between our countries over the past 25 years have positively developed both at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Austria has always supported the deepening of partnership between the EU and Armenia, I welcomed the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in Brussels on November 24, 2017 on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership summit. In the second half of this year during Austria’s chairmanship in the EU Council we will make all possible efforts for that partnership to further deepen”.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay also sent a congratulatory letter to Armen Sarkissian wishing him achievements. She attached importance to Armenia’s active involvement in the UNSECO activities and the productive cooperation.

UNESCO Director-General also welcomed the Francophonie summit which will be held in Yerevan in October 2018 stating that UNESCO is deeply interested in taking part in that important event through a joint activity.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan