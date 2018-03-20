President Sargsyan always ranked low his personal ambitions from state’s interest – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov says President Serzh Sargsyan is the figure who always ranked low his personal ambitions from the state’s interest, reports Armenpress.

At a meeting with reporters in the Parliament, commenting on the recent interview of the President where he didn’t rule out the possibility to be nominated for the post of the prime minister, Eduard Sharmazanov said today as well Serzh Sargsyan has no ambitions to become prime minister, but added that the realities have changed.

“We do not have a final decision yet, but our decision will derive from the nomination of a figure who will be able at best to fulfill the powers provided to the PM by the Constitution”, Sharmazanov said.

He reminded that the Armenian citizens gave mandate to the Republican Party to form government until 2022, adding that all attempts of the opposition to falsify the process of formation of the government are fake political agenda.

In an interview to Tert.am, President Serzh Sargsyan, asked will he become the Prime Minister in April, responded: “It’s not a secret for anyone that this topic is being discussed in various formats for months inside the Republican Party of Armenia, that assumed the political responsibility to form the Government based on the parliamentary elections, and the ARF that is in coalition with the RPA, though those discussions have not still reached the party-institutional level. Many of my colleagues have talked to me about the issue, but I do not know when the discussions will be over. But if finally it’s decided that my candidacy should be nominated, I will have one precondition, which is that parallel to the full implementation of my constitutional powers I will allocate more time to convey the entire experience of the years our country to the young political leaders. This is an issue of key importance for today. We all have something to do for shaping new political leaders irrespective of their party belonging and their current political position”.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan