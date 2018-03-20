Armenia’s economic activity index rises by 8.6% January-February 2018

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index for January-February 2018 surpassed the index of the same period of the previous year by 8.6%, reports Armenpress.

The National Statistical Service of Armenia has introduced the current main preliminary macro-economic indicators characterizing the socio-economic situation of Armenia.

Decline was registered only in the volumes of the gross agricultural output.

During January-February of this year increase in the construction field comprised 22.7% or 21 billion 543 million drams. The electricity production volume increased by 3.5% in January-February 2018, compared to January-February 2017. Service volume (trade excluded) increased by 15.1% compared to January-February 2017, comprising 225 billion 686.2 million drams. The agricultural production decreased by 0.1%, comprising 45 billion 332.1 million drams.

Consumer price index increased by 3.1% in January-February 2018, and the industrial production price index increased by 4.4%.

Trade turnover increased by 17.4% and comprised 395 billion 062.3 million drams. The industrial production volume amounted to 245 billion 703.5 million drams, increasing by 8.3% compared to January-February 2017.

Average monthly wage increased by 8.9% (197 thousand 850 AMD). The average monthly nominal salary in the public sector comprised 167 thousand 346 drams and in the private sector it comprised 226 thousand 459 drams, increasing by 34.7% compared to January-February 2017.

External trade turnover volumes rose by 43.2% (1 billion 098.4 million USD) compared to January-February 2017, moreover, the export grew by 41% (386.9 million USD) and the import rose by 44.4% (711.5 million USD). US exchange rate against the dram was 481.88.

All absolute rates are presented based on current prices.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan