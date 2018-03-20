Armenian minister discusses process of North-South road construction project with Chinese company

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan received the delegation led by Ding Chengguo – Vice President of the Powerchina International Group Limited, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister introduced his observations on the Sinohydro Corporation included in the Powerchina International Group Limited which carries out the construction of Talin-Lanjik, Lanjik-Gyumri sections of the North-South transportation corridor investment program.

Minister Martirosyan also touched upon the agreements reached during the previous meetings, their full and timely implementation, as well as highlighted the importance of this road.

Ding Chengguo assured that the company has all capacities to implement the construction works of the road within the frames of obligations assumed.

During the meeting a number of technical issues relating to the road construction were discussed.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan