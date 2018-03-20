Delegation of Political Affairs Committee of Francophonie PA visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Political Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie visited the Tsisternakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims, reports Armenpress.

The delegation members were accompanied by Armenian MP Margarit Yesayan.

The delegation included representatives of parliaments of 27 countries - a total of 50 officials, politicians.

They laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and then toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the documents on the Genocide.

The delegation arrived in Armenia to hold the regular session of the Political Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie on March 20.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan