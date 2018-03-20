Life of soldier wounded in Armenia’s Tavush province not in danger

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The life of soldier, who wounded in one of the military positions in Armenia’s Tavush province, is not in danger, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of the Armenian defense ministry, told Armenpress.

“He is in critical but stable condition, the most important is that his life is not in danger”, Hovhannisyan said, adding that the wounded soldier is in Yerevan’s Muratsan hospital.

The spokesman didn’t release other details on the causes of this incident.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan