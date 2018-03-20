Gaddafi’s son runs for president in Libya
YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Saif al-Islam, the son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, is running in the country’s presidential election, spokesman of al-Islam Ayman Buras told a press briefing, Al Arabiya reported.
Buras said that Saif al-Islam’s goal is “to save the country, to protect personal and universal freedoms and the complete elimination of terrorism on the territory of Libya”.
Saif al-Islam, 44, is the elder son of Muammar Gaddafi from his second marriage, and was widely regarded as a possible heir.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
