Gaddafi’s son runs for president in Libya

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Saif al-Islam, the son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, is running in the country’s presidential election, spokesman of al-Islam Ayman Buras told a press briefing, Al Arabiya reported.

Buras said that Saif al-Islam’s goal is “to save the country, to protect personal and universal freedoms and the complete elimination of terrorism on the territory of Libya”.

Saif al-Islam, 44, is the elder son of Muammar Gaddafi from his second marriage, and was widely regarded as a possible heir.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan